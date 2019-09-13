West Yorkshire Police are recruiting - here's how to apply

Recruitment is now open to join West Yorkshire Police, and for the first time police officers will study towards a degree as part of their training.

From today (Friday) the public can apply to become a Police Constable Degree Apprentice and will have until Monday, September 33 at 11.55pm, to send in their application.

Chief Constable John Robins QPM, Leeds Trinity University Vice Chancellor Professor Margaret A House OBE and Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williams

In July, West Yorkshire Police announced its aim to recruit and train police officers alongside Leeds Trinity University, with new recruits joining the force as police constable degree apprentices or as police constable degree holders.

Under the degree apprenticeships, trainee officers will study towards a degree in Professional Policing Practice as part of a three-year training programme.

The training will be carried out at West Yorkshire Police’s state-of-the-art training and development centre at Carr Gate in Wakefield and at Leeds Trinity’s campus in Horsforth.

The university fees will be paid for by the Force and trainees will be paid police officers from day one.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams said: “We are delighted to open our recruitment window for our Police Constable Degree Apprenticeships for the first time.

“Being a police officer, you will quickly find that no two days are the same. It is both a rewarding and challenging role, but you will constantly be learning new skills, meeting new people and helping the most vulnerable in our community.

“The Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship is the perfect opportunity to ‘earn while you learn’, and will teach you how to deal with increasingly sophisticated crime.

She said: "“As you work through your apprenticeship, you can look to focus in areas such as being a detective, becoming a valued member of our roads policing unit, or becoming a familiar face in the community as a specialist in our neighbourhood policing teams.

“We are looking for a diverse group of people, who can make a real difference in West Yorkshire and become positive role models in our society.

“We are striving to better represent all of our communities and cultures at West Yorkshire Police, and so we would be particularly interested in hearing from applicants from a black, Asian and minority ethnic background.

“Our Force has become more representative of women, of those with disabilities and those from a LGBT background in recent years, but we are still making strives to see the same successes with our BAME communities.

“That being said, all applications will be based on merit and the job will always go to the right candidate.”

The starting salary for trainee officers on the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship is £20,879, which will increase to a minimum of £26,371 after the three year training has been completed.

The first trainee officers are set to be appointed in July 2020.

Leeds Trinity University's Vice Chancellor, Professor Margaret A House, said:

“We are proud to be working with West Yorkshire Police, particularly during such an exciting time for the force, in training the next generation of Police Constables. Our programme of policing has been designed with senior police officers to be relevant, inspiring and impactful, and will be delivered by lecturers with experience working in the force and security services across the country.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the first ever West Yorkshire Police degree apprentices in July and encourage anyone thinking about a career in the force to apply.”

West Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Mark Burns-Williamson, said: "Continued recruitment into the police service is crucial and something which I have always championed, with the support of our communities through investment raised through the local police precept.

“Policing is a very rewarding career and this is a really great opportunity for individuals to pursue a varied role while being trained and supported to gain a qualification at the same time.

“If you’re looking for a job that makes a real difference to people’s lives, that you can take pride in and be challenged by, then I would encourage you to visit West Yorkshire Police’s website for more details.”

The force will also soon be recruiting under the police constable degree holder programme, for applicants who already have a degree (in any subject). The training is over two years and officers will study towards a graduate diploma at Leeds Trinity University.

Which route is right for me?

Should I apply for the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship?

This is a three year training programme and you will study towards a degree in Professional Policing Practice.

You need to be 18 at the time of application

Have a level 3 qualification or equivalent or have experience as a PCSO or Special Constable, or police staff member

Be able to pass a job-related fitness test

Starting salary of at least £20,879, with annual increases leading to a salary of £26,371 on successful completion of the programme

Should I apply for the Police Constable Degree Holder Entry Programme?

This is a two year training programme for people who already have a degree (in any subject).

You will study towards a Graduate Diploma in Professional Policing Practice

You need to be 18 at the time of application

Be able to pass a job-related fitness test

Starting salary of £24,177 and £26,371 after two years.