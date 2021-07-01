West Yorkshire Police ask for help tracing man wanted over Wakefield assault

Kaine Cohen is wanted in connection with an incident of actual bodily harm which occurred in Wakefield on Tuesday, June 8.

Officers are now seeing information that may help them to locate him.

Cohen, 23, is from Leeds and is known to have links to the Morley, Gildersome and Chapeltown areas of Leeds.

He is described as a white male of slim build, 5ft8 tall and with brown, curly hair.

Despite "extensive enquiries", officers have been unable to locate him.

Anyone who knows Cohen's current whereabouts or who may have information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact the Catch and Convict Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13210284030.