What is injection spiking? How common is it, is it dangerous and what are the signs of being spiked?

Police have seen a rise in reports of spiking via injection over recent weeks.

The reports of spiking in the city have increased over recent weeks and have now led to many nightclubs issuing statements describing the ways in which they will be combatting injection spiking and preventative measures they are putting in place.

This is what you need to know about injection spiking.

What is injection spiking?

Spiking by injection is the act of one person spiking another, but instead of placing a pill in a drink, it is done via secretly injecting a person with a drug.

Is spiking via injection worse?

All forms of spiking can be dangerous and have long-lasting health issues on the person being spiked, however spiking by injection carries extra risks as unclean needles pose threats of HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B or Hepatitis C.

What are the signs I've been spiked?

Common symptoms of needle spiking can include feeling ‘drunker’ than expected and having lowered inhibitions.

Loss of balance, problems with sight and confusion are also all associated with spiking.

Many people report nausea and vomiting, or even unconsciousness.

Blacking out is also a common sign, with many victims of spiking saying they cannot remember anything when they wake up.

With needle spiking, victims have also reported feeling a ‘pinching’, ‘scratching’ or ‘sharp’ feeling.

Some people have discovered bruises or pin-pricks on their skin afterwards or felt aching in the area they believe they were injected.

What to do if you have been spiked

Immediately go to a safe place with a friend or a trusted person.

Keep a close eye on anyone else who may have been spiked.

Call an ambulance if the condition of the victim deteriorates in any way (if they lose consciousness).