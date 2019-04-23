Woman attacked with a hammer in her own Horbury home

A woman was attacked with a hammer in her own home and police want to trace three masked suspects.

The incident took place on Ken Churchill Drive in Horbury on Tuesday, April 16.

Can you help police in identifying this suspect?

Wakefield CID said the three men went to a property on the street and two of them entered the house.

Once inside they approached the female householder inside from behind. One of them then assaulted her with a hammer.

The men then fled a few moments later with property leaving the victim with facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

All three men were white and had their lower faces concealed.

Two of them were described as wearing green-coloured trousers with blue hooded tops, while the third male wearing a light-coloured top.

DI Phil Davis of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this serious assault on a woman in her home and I would ask anyone who can assist with this investigation to contact Wakefield CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13190196705.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

A 30 year old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and released on bail pending further enquiries.