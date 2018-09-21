Woman charged in connection with murder of massage parlour boss

A woman has been charged in connection with the murder of a massage parlour boss.

Jade Ward, aged 31, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, was charged yesterday with perverting the course of justice over the murder of 73-year-old Jill Hibberd, who ran the Fantasia massage parlour on Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe.

Ms Hibberd was found stabbed to death in her home in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, on Thursday, May 31.

Ward has been bailed ahead of a hearing at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 3.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Barnsley, has already been charged with murder and burglary.

Andrew Ashby, 22 of Woolgreaves Avenue, Wakefield, is charged with assisting an offender in a murder.