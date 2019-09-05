Woman dies in M62 crash as man arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

A woman has died following this morning's M62 car crash West Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Police were called at 10.43am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a number of vehicles on the M62 eastbound, Junction 22 and 23.

LIVE updates as M62 remains closed after man is arrested in connection with serious crash involving HGV

West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the crash has resulted in the fatality of a 51-year-old woman from the Humberside area.

The eastbound carriageway has been closed and is likely to remain closed over the rush hour period, while emergency services work at the scene.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area.

A 47-year old-man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

READ MORE: These diversions are in place after serious crash closes M62 motorway



Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.