Woman's body found in Wakefield woodlands

A woman's body has been found in woodland in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police were called to woodland at the rear of Airedale Heights, Lupset, at about 7.30am to a report a body had been found by a member of the public.

Emergency services attended the location where the body of an adult woman was found.

Initial enquiries by Wakefield CID are ongoing, but it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances in the death.