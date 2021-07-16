'Worst vandalism in 30 years': Rampaging vandals smash Wakefield park greenhouse panes

Around 15 panes were shattered by yobs in the rose garden at Thornes Park earlier this week.

Ward councillor Michael Graham said he was “gutted” by the attack, and added: “I called by to see the damage for myself and was told by one member of staff that it’s the worst act of vandalism he has seen in his 30 years working there.

“Councillors are already looking into securing CCTV at the secret garden and the possibility of enhanced security at the new athletics stadium. I just don’t know what the world is coming to. Do we need CCTV on every corner of every park?”

The greenhouse in Thornes Park.

Anyone with information about the damage can call police on 101.

