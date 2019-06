Vandals have targeted cars parked at Ferrybridge Power Station, smashing windows and scratching paintwork.

West Yorkshire Police said approximately 15 cars had been damaged while parked in the Power Station car park over a three week period.

It is believed the attacks were targeted.

Anyone who has information is being urged to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.