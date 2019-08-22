Yorkshire paedophile sexually abused eight-year-old girl after being spared prison sentence for possessing child porn

A dangerous paedophile who was spared a prison sentence for possessing child porn images went on to carry out a series sex offences against an eight-year-old girl.

Simon Smith repeatedly abused the youngster while he was the subject of a court order which banned him from having unsupervised contact with children.

Simon Smith was spared prison sentence for possessing child porn before going on to sexually abuse eight-year-old girl.

Smith, from Wakefield, was eventually caught when another adult saw him sexually assault the victim and raised the alarm.

Police were contacted and the girl went on to reveal how Smith had abused her on previous occasions.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to five offences of sexual assault of a child and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.

He was made the subject of an extended prison sentence totalling eight years and three months after a judge told Smith he posed a serious danger to children.

Leeds Crown Court

Read more: Woman left with permanent injuries in Leeds Bar Fibre attack

David Bradshaw, prosecuting, said Smith was convicted of possessing indecent child images in June 2017.

At the time of the investigation into those offences Smith confessed to police that he had also taken photographs of a child as she undressed.

He was made the subject of a two-year community order to allow him access to sex offender programmes designed to stop him re-offending.

Smith, of Dewsbury Road, Ossett, was also placed on the sex offender register for life at the time of the conviction.

Leeds Crown Court heard how Smith then ignored the order by managing to gain unsupervised contact with the victim over a period of several months when he carried out the abuse.

Smith admitted to police after his arrest that he was a registered sex offender and that he knew he was in breach of the court order.

Read more: Lost drug dealer caught by police as he tried to deliver stash to Leeds house party

A probation service report assessed Smith as a posing a high risk of re-offending.

Michael Devlin, mitigating, said: "He has seen sense and pleaded guilty and has acknowledged in the report that he has this interest in children.

"In the past he had failed to do so."

Smith was told he must serve a custodial term of five years and three months followed by an extended licence period of three years.

Judge Penelope Belcher told Smith: "You prioritised your own sexual needs above those of the victim.

"It is concerning that you were allowed your liberty on the last occasion in order to have access to offending programmes.

"Clearly they had little or no impact.

"I am entirely satisfied that you pose a high risk of harm to children."