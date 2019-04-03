Prisons

Yorkshire prisons and their most notorious inmates

Yorkshire has many prisons, including high-security Category A facilities housing some of the UK’s best-known killers, sex offenders and robbers.

Charles Bronson, Ian Huntley and Robert Maudsley are just some of the notorious criminals who have been locked up in the county’s jails.

Tracie Andrews was a former inmate at Askham Grange prison, North Yorkshire. Andrews was found guilty of the murder of her fianc, Lee Raymond Dean Harvey on 1 December 1996. She served 14 years before being released from prison.

1. HMP Askham Grange - Tracie Andrews

Donald Neilson, known as the Black Panther, was a robber, kidnapper and murderer, who killed three people during robberies of sub-post offices between 1971 and 1974. He was a former inmate at Full Sutton.

2. HMP Full Sutton - Donald Neilson

Charles Bronson is one of the highest-profile criminals in Britain. He is currently serving time at HMP Frankland in County Durham for robbery and kidnap, but was a former inmate at Leeds prison.

3. HMP Leeds/Armley Prison - Charles Bronson

Ex-Man City and Sunderland winger Adam Johnson is a convicted sex offender who was released from HMP Moorland on March 22 after serving half of his six-year sentence.

4. HMP Moorland - Adam Johnson

