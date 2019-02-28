Yorkshire's most notorious unsolved murders

Yorkshire has numerous unsolved crimes, some of which date back to the 19th century.
Here are nine of Yorkshire’s most notorious unsolved crimes.
1. Elsie Frost - Wakefield, West Yorkshire
14-year-old Elsie Frost was found dead near a railway tunnel in Wakefield on 9 October 1965. She had been stabbed several times. No-one was convicted of her murder and her death still remains unsolved today.
Adam Chadwick was 20 years old when he was shot during a struggle with unknown intruders at his sisters home in Clifton Mount, Harehills, at around 10.40pm on June 24, 2008. His killer has never been found.
Brian Hardwick was shot in the back of the head at Huddersfield Car Electrical Services on Colne Road where he worked. The 50-year-old's body was found on November 21, 2001, but his killer has never been found.