Yorkshire stone tagged with SmartWater after string of thefts in Wakefield

Recent thefts of Yorkshire stone in Wakefield has led to a warning from police.

They are investigating the theft of stone from a path leading from Westfield Road in Wakefield and are advising anyone offered stone for sale at a price too good to be true, then the material has most probably been stolen.

They have also warned thieves that Yorkshire stone in the area is now being marked with SmartWater, meaning it can be traced and easily identified as stolen by police and dealers.

Stone slabs were taken from a footpath leading from Westfield Road to Barr Lane during the weekends of June 15 and June 22 and thieves would have needed a van or large vehicle to remove them.

Officers would like to speak to anyone with information

PCSO Julie Wood said: “We are investigating this recent theft from a path leading off Westfield Road and would like to speak with anyone who can assist our enquiry.

“I’d also ask residents and local stone masons to be wary and contact us if they are offered Yorkshire stone at prices which are obviously too low, as there is every chance it will have been stolen.

“We are now SmartWater marking stone flags in the Westfield Road area so it can be traced and easily identified as stolen.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Wakefield Central NPT on 101 referencing police crime number 13190315685.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.