'You entered a very dark place indeed': Pervert sent explicit images of himself to '12-year-old girls' on Snapchat

Henry Morris from Horbury was arrested after making contact with police officers who were posing as schoolgirls on Kik Messenger and Snapchat in a bid to catch paedophiles targeting youngsters online.

Leeds Crown Court heard 37-year-old Morris used the alias 'GT Savage' when he contacted the fake profile set up by the officers.

The officers, pretending to be girls called Jess and Amelia, sent messages to Morris stating that they were both nearly 13.

Morris was caught searching for young girls that he could target.

Christopher Dunn, prosecuting, said Morris sent sexually explicit images and videos of himself in February last year.

Mr Dunn said a disturbing element to Morris' offending was that he sent 'flashmails' to many different accounts in the hope of making contact with children.

Morris, of Savile Drive, Horbury, pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child and two of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Michael Devlin, mitigating, said Morris has no previous convictions and pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

Mr Devlin said Morris had been assessed as being a low risk of reoffending and was willing to receive help to address his offending behaviour.

The barrister said Morris' partner continues to support and stand by the defendant.

Morris was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to take part in a sex offender programme and complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Recorder Nicholas Lumley QC told Morris: "At the age of 37, married, with a job, a house and a step-daughter, you chose to enter a very dark place indeed.

"Choosing, once there, to send sexual images and sexual messages to two girls you thought were not even 13 years old.

"That is plainly grotesque behaviour.

"Fortunately in this case, they were not young girls. They happened to be police officers, adults seeking to catch people like you."