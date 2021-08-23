'You made her life a misery': Boyfriend who held pillow over partner's face is jailed

Conor Jay Ineson "made her life a misery", repeatedly called her names, used violence and even forced her to make false benefit claims on his behalf.

She was so traumatised that she even considered suicide, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Caroline Abraham said that the 24-year-old had been with the woman for about three years, had split up but resumed their relationship before she fell pregnant and they moved in together at a property in Ossett.

On July 5 last year, he locked her out of the home after she had been to visit friends, calling her a "slag" and a "tramp".

After eventually letting her back in, he got her in a headlock and threatened to give her two black eyes.

On another occasion, they got into an argument after he accused her of distracting her from the video game he was playing, and told her she was "asking for a beating".

In another fight, he threatened to take their son away from her if she did comply with his false benefit claims.

On May 17 this year, he accused her lying about past boyfriends before grabbing her, slapping her and saying "this is what you get for lying".

He then threw her on the sofa and put a pillow over he face for between 10 and 15 seconds. She later told police that she thought she was going to die.

Then on May 24, she packed her belongings, contacted police and and went to her parents' home.

Ineson then went to their home and began banging on the door and windows, saying he was going to get "10 lads down". He was then arrested.

During interview he made some admissions , saying he grabbed her by the throat and threw a pillow at her.

He denied any controlling behavior but accepted he was jealous. He admitted being a heavy cannabis smoker.

In a statement read out by Ms Abraham on behalf of the victim, she said the names he called her will "stick with me more than any abuse he put me through".

She said that Ineson "chose drugs over his own son", would often cry multiple times a day, and despite him being held on remand, she still felt on edge.

She said she had considered taking her own life, and added: "No restraining order in the world will stop him. He believes the law does not apply to him."

Ineson, c/o The Common at Thornhill, pleaded guilty to assault at the address on Ryecroft in Ossett, repeatedly engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour, and attempted criminal damage at the victim's parents' home on Towngate in Ossett.

A probation report read out to the court said that Ineson accepted that he treated the victim "poorly" but did not recognise his controlling behaviour.

It was heard that he had been a regular cannabis user since he was 14 and said he used to relax.

Mitigating, Christopher Morton added: "He has accepted culpability at the outset."

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told Ineson: "It's perfectly clear from what I have heard that over a period of 10 months you effectively made her life a misery.

"You were jealous, controlling, manipulative, violent, threatening and essentially ruined her life.

"The consequences for her continue. She considered taking he own life."