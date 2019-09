West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner will meet residents in South Kirkby next month.

Mark Burns-Williamson will visit the Grove town council offices at 7pm on Thursday, October 3.

Residents have to chance to speak to Mr Burns-Williamson about their policing concerns in the district.

To prioritise questions or request figures please email specific questions to admin@skmtc.org, phone 01977 642 159 or bring questions to the Grove a week before the meeting.