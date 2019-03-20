Customers queued for opening of new Wakefield discount store

Around 100 eager people queued in the rain for the opening of a new Wakefield shop.

One Below, the new chain store from Poundworld founders and father and son, Chris Edwards Senior and Christopher Edwards.

The first 50 shoppers were given goody bags.

The doors to their latest shop, in which everything is either £1 or under, opened on Westgate Retail Park on Saturday.

And there were plenty of anticipation as people waited for the doors to open.

Christopher Edwards , 36, and managing director at One Below commented: "We’re really pleased with the response we’ve had to the new brand in Wakefield.

"We were delighted to see around 100 shoppers queuing in the rain waiting for our doors to open on Saturday.

"We’re offering simple, stand-out value, nothing in store is more than £1, which you just can’t get anywhere else on the high street. We look forward to serving even more shoppers in the future.”

Father and son, Chris Edwards Senior and Christopher Edwards were the original founders of former high street retailer, Poundworld Retail Limited, before it was sold to American private equity conglomerate, TPG Capital in 2014.

All Poundworld stores shut last year.

As well as recruiting locals in a mixture of full and part-time positions in management and sales roles for stores, One Below has taken a 160,000 square foot distribution centre in Barnsley recruiting 50 head office and warehouse staff.

It has already launched three stores in Yorkshire at Doncaster Market Place, Leeds Kirkstall Road and Rothwell High Street.