Cyber Monday 2018: Massive discounts from Amazon, Google, TripAdvisor, ASOS and more

Cyber Monday has arrived, and with Christmas just around the corner, these deals could be your chance to snap up some festive savings.

While Black Friday follows the American tradition of in-store sales, Cyber Monday sees online retailers offer discounts and deals to their tech-savvy customers.

We've put together a list of some of Cyber Monday 2018's best bargains.

Samsung

The South Korean tech giant is offering discounts of up to £327 on a whole host of items, including phones, watches and even refrigerators.

Plus, get up to £200 instant discount when you trade in your old phone.

To view the full list of discounted items, click here.

Amazon

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale runs all week, and includes everything from video doorbells to Yankee Candles.

Many of the retailer's own brand items, including the Amazon Echo and Fire TV Stick, are discounted by more than 30 percent.

View Amazon's Cyber Monday sale here.

Google

Google's Black Friday sale continues throughout this week, and is "a pretty big deal."

Save £200 on the Google Pixel 2, and get £50 off the Google Home Max speaker, as well as discounts on a range of speakers and smart-home devices.

Click here to view Google's full list of discounts.

ASOS

Not to be outdone, online fashion retailer ASOS is offering 20 percent off everything - including sale items.

To qualify for the discount, simply add one or more items to your basket and, when prompted for a discount code, enter HELLO20. It's that simple.

To start shopping, click here.

TripAdvisor

Travel review site TripAdvisor is offering discount on holidays booked through their site today.

Get five percent off when you spend £150, 10 percent off if you spend £225, and 15 percent off if you spend £325 or more.

Sale ends at midnight tonight. Use code TA18 at checkout. Click here to start saving.

Jessops

Save up to £600 on DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras from Jessops.

The photography chain is also offering discounts on lenses, accessories and drones, as well as photo printing and photography courses.

Start shopping here.

Etsy

Many of Etsy's retailers are offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, and the online marketplace has helpfully gathered them all together.

Accessories, gifts, clothing and home items are all included in today's sale.

View the full sale here.

Argos

Argos' Black Friday sale continues for another day, and features discounts on games consoles, vacuum cleaners, smart tech and health and beauty items to name a few.

Grab a 1TB Xbox One S with Minecraft for just £179.99, or a Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Handstick Vacuum Cleaner for just £199.99.

To view the full list of discounts, click here.

Virgin Experience Days

Virgin Experience Days have slashed prices on a number of experiences, including The View from the Shard, Supercar experiences and wine tasting days.

Discount is valid until midnight tonight.

Click here to view the full sale.