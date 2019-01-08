Dangerous driver who knocked down resident and caused ‘chaos’ in Castleford jailed for four years

A dangerous driver who caused “chaos” when he knocked down a pedestrian and drove into a brick wall has been jailed for four years.

Ryan Towning, 34, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, attempted Section 18 assault and Section 47 assault at Leeds Crown Court.

Following an altercation at a house party at around 9.50pm on Saturday, July 7, Towning got into his black Honda Civic.

In the minutes that followed, he drove into and knocked down a brick wall on Elizabeth Drive, Castleford.

He also drove at and knocked down a 54-year old resident, and punched a 39-year-old woman who tried to stop him by jumping into his car.

He drove with her in the vehicle for a short distance before she was able to get out.

Detectives began a significant investigation in the wake of the incident and conducted a wide ranging enquiry in the Castleford area to locate Towning.

The 34-year-old was traced to Skegness and arrested there on July 12 by West Yorkshire Police officers.

Detective Inspector Dan Tillett of Wakefield District CID, said: “Towning’s actions on that night were dangerous in the extreme and it is pure luck he didn’t seriously injure, if not kill someone.

“It beggars belief that someone could act in that way and it is no exaggeration to say his actions brought chaos to a residential area.

“Officers amassed a significant weight of evidence against him and his guilty plea has now saved the tax payer the expense of a trial.”

Detective Constable Donna Moss of Wakefield District CID, who investigated the case, said: “I would like to thank residents from the community for coming together to support the prosecution throughout.

“Their co-operation assisted in securing the conviction of a dangerous man whose actions that night were simply beyond comprehension.”