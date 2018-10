A daredevil pensioner took to the skies to wing walk in aid of Pontefract’s Prince of Wales Hospice.

June Gill from Castleford marked her 80th birthday by climbing onto the front of a Stearman aircraft.

It was the latest in June’s growing list of adrenalin-fuelled stunts, having skydived and taken part in white water rafting. A spokesman for the hospice said: “June said she can’t ever imagine stopping to put her feet up, and is already thinking about her next fundraising challenge.”