Defibrillator has been missing for a month, church says

Normanton Methodist Church are asking for help in tracking a missing defibrillator.

The defibrillator, serial number D00000085531, went missing in October and appears to have been removed without force, though there is no record of the access code being given out.

Linda Knapper, the guardian of the defibrillator, said: “It’s a few weeks now since it went missing. I checked on the Sunday and on the Monday evening it was gone.

“But the box wasn’t damaged or anything so somebody must have had the code.

“We thought perhaps it had saved somebody’s life but it didn’t reappear.

“We’re hoping that it’s still in somebody’s house and it will be returned when they realise it’s still there.”

Anyone who knows where the defibrillator may be is asked to contact Normanton Methodist Church on 07753 127681.