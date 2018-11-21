Delays of up to an hour reported after M62 crash

Motorists are being warned of delays up to an hour after a crash on the M62 in Huddersfield.

Overhead gantry signs on the M1 near the turn-off for the M62 are warning of delays after a three vehicle collision around junction 23 for Outlane.

The accident happened at around 8am.

Lanes two and three are currently closed and heavy traffic is building in both the area.

For the latest incidents on Yorkshire's motorway network - join our new Facebook group here.

Joe Cawthorn

Motorists are being warned of delays up to an hour after a crash on the M62 in Huddersfield. PICS: WYP

joe.cawthorn@jpress.co.uk

https://twitter.com/WYP_PCWILLIS/status/1065166714227310592