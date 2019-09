Motorists are being warned of delays on the M62 near Rothwell due to a police incident, West Yorkshire Police have said.

Officers are currently at a bridge near junction 30 of the M62 motorway.

They are advising people to drive safe and expect slight delays.

There are also delays on the M62 Eastbound between junction 29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J31 A655 (Castleford).