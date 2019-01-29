Delays to trains as all lines blocked between Wakefield and Doncaster

Hours of delays to train services are expected today as a points failure has led to line closures on the Wakefield to Doncaster line.

According to the National Rail website, a points failure between Sandal & Agbrigg and Fitzwilliam means all lines are blocked.

Train services running between Wakefield Westgate and Sheffield/Doncaster may be delayed or cancelled.

Disruption is expected until 2pm today.

London North Eastern Rail warned travellers to expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

