Deliveroo in Wakefield to add 30 more restaurants to takeaway list

Food delivery company Deliveroo is increasing the number of restaurants available in Wakefield.

The firm said it would deliver food from 30 restaurants - including The Grill Pit, Iris, and Nutrient Power - by the end of the year.

Dan Warne, managing director of Deliveroo in the UK and Ireland, said: "Launching in Wakefield is a key milestone for Deliveroo. Wakefield has a thriving foodie community and a wide range of restaurants, so we’re excited to connect them.

"We look forward to working with our new restaurant partners to reach a new customer base and expand their businesses. Deliveroo will also create work for 20 local riders and are thrilled to offer a flexible role to the community.”

Currently Pizza Express, Lala's, KFC, Delphi and TeT are available for delivery in the city.

Customers can schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between noon and 11pm.