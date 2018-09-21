Derelict pub could remain an ‘eyesore’ for another two years

The saga of a derelict ‘eyesore’ pub in Castleford could rumble on for another two years.

The New Airedale on Holywell Lane closed down around four years ago.

Planning permission to convert the building into a ground floor shop and flats above was approved last year but no progress has been made.

Castleford Central and Glass Houghton councillor Tony Wallis said residents had raised concerns about the state of the building and he had discussed the possibility of enforcement action with council officers.

He said officers’ concerns had been passed on to the owners of the building.

Coun Wallis said: “It does have planning permission and I don’t know why nothing has been done. From a council point of view we are doing what we can and it is a pity it has been in this state so long.

“I hope we can work with the owners to bring about what was in the planning application and if it’s not going to happen then start on something that will bring it into use.

“It’s in a great location and it’s a great business opportunity.”

Typically development has to begin within three years of planning permission being granted. Coun Wallis said a “worst case scenario” for would be if no progress was made in that time.

He said: “It means people could have to deal with it for two more years but I hope that’s not the case.”

He said that talk of enforcement action showed it was a “serious situation” but the fact that planning permission had been granted meant it would be more complicated to intervene in the process. He said: “It would be a different thing if it was just a building that has been left but given that planning has gone in it shows there has been some intention to bring it back into use.

“It’s important that it becomes something rather than sitting there doing nothing.”

He said when the Tour de Yorkshire passed through the town earlier this year barricades were put up to hide the building from public view. Coun Wallis said he was concerned the empty property would attract vandals.

The Express has attempted to contact the owner through the agent that submitted the planning application.