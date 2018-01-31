Detectives release e-fit image as they investigate attempted robbery of schoolboy in Normanton

Detectives investigating the attempted robbery of an 11-year-old schoolboy have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

The boy was approached by a man as he made his way along Attlee Street in Normanton between 8.20am and 8.25am on Wednesday, January 17.

The man tried to grab his bag strap as he walked past. The boy resisted and the man ran off.

Officers have this week released an e-fit image of a man they want to speak to, in the hope that someone will recognise him.

Police said the man who approached the boy was described as being in his 50s, white with tanned skinned, 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build, as they launched an appeal for information about the attempted robbery earlier this month.

Detective Inspector Tim Hunt of Wakefield District CID, said at the time: “We are investigating this attempted robbery and would like to speak to anyone who has information or saw what took place.

“It took place during a time of day when there would have been plenty of people around and it is possible someone may have seen the suspect in the Attlee Street area just prior to or after the incident."

The man wore a black and grey coat with a black and grey hood.

Anyone with information that could help the ongoing investigation is asked to call Wakefield District CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180027174.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.