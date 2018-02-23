Devastated family's tribute to grandfather killed in head-on crash at Upton near Pontefract

A FAMILY has paid tribute to a "loving husband, father and grandfather" who was killed in a head-on crash in Upton near Pontefract.

Robert Tucker, 56, was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa van which was involved in collision with a red VW Golf on Wrangbrook Lane at Upton at 7.30am on Monday February 19.

The Golf was heading towards Upton having just left the A1 southbound, while the Corsa was heading towards the A1 having travelled from the Barnsley area.

Mr Tucker, from Barnsley area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Tucker’s family said in a statement: “‘We are devastated to have lost a loving husband, father and grandfather.

"We loved him very much, miss him terribly and will never be the same without him.”

The woman who was driving the Golf was seriously injured.

She was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment and remains in a serious condition.

Officers from the Major Collision and Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the incident and are particularly keen to trace a woman who stopped at the scene.

It is thought she was in a red coloured motor vehicle, possibly a hatchback, but left prior to police arrival.

Officers want to speak to her as a potential witness.

Anyone else who has information about the incident or saw either vehicle involved prior to the collision to call police on 101 quoting 13180082888.