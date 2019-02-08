Developers seek to increase the number of homes on town site

Fresh plans to increase the number of homes designated for a plot of land in Pontefract are to be considered.

Blueprints were passed in 2014 for an overall 183 new homes on the parcel of land that surrounds Cherry Tree Academy on Cobblers Lane.

Phases one and two have already been completed.

A new application has now been submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning department to alter the layout of the phase three site, increasing the number of homes on the plot by 18 to 67.

However, it will see a reduction in the number of four-bedroom homes and an increase in the amount of two and three-bed homes.

A statement on behalf of the applicant, Pegasus Homes said: “Since the granting of this permission it has been determined that the larger four-bedroom houses previously approved on the site are not viable in this location.

“As such, it is proposed to remodel the layout to remove a number of the larger four-bed dwellings and instead replace these with two and three-bed properties.

“As a result of development there will be an increase of 18 dwellings on the site, compared to the total number previously granted planning permission.”

The original plans to build 183 houses across the entire site were given approval five years ago with the building process staggered over several years.

There were a handful of objections from residents in the area, who raised concerns about traffic problems.