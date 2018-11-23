Diamond couple Mavis and Keith celebrate with tea

Ossett Couple Mavis and Keith Buckley have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with afternoon tea among family and friends.

The couple met on holiday in Blackpool at the Huntsman pub and married in Hunslet, Leeds, on November 22, 1958.

They have lived in Ossett all their married life.

Mr Buckley was a key account executive for a sales firm, and Mrs Buckley worked as a typist and later a home care manager.

She has undertaken voluntary work for more than 10 years and runs a coffee morning.

Mr Buckley was goalkeeper for Ossett Common Rovers for 15 years and described as “having hands like shovels”. He recalls his side playing against a team of Wakefield prison inmates. He said: “They had some good players. A lot of them seemed very keen to go get the ball if it went over the wall.”

The couple had two children Wayne and Karen. Wayne died in a road accident in 2003 when he was 43.

They have four grandchildren Andrew and Amy, and Ben and Kristian.

Karen said: “My mum is very caring and always puts others first, she is my best friend and my dad is very kind, supportive. Both my parents have always been there for me, they are both very strong and my mum is amazing the way she deals with whatever is thrown at her with strength and determination.

“I am very privileged, proud and extremely lucky to have both my parents and to be able to share their diamond wedding celebrations.” Cruises are the couple’s passion and they have travelled around Spain, Greece, and Tenerife, among others.

Mrs Buckley said: “We’ve been very lucky but it’s important to have your own time and interests, and not to live in each other’s pockets.”

Around 100 guests joined the couple at Horbury Community Centre for their celebration.