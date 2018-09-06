Dine in style at city centre favourite for Wakefield restaurant week

Looking for something new to try this restaurant week? Give British brasserie Iris a go.

Iris offers modern British dining in a relaxed setting and has been a hit with visitors since it opened in 2012. This restaurant week, see what all the fuss is about.

Iris' take on a classic: Millionaire Shortbread

Enjoy two courses for £10 or three for £15 at the restaurant at 12 Bull Ring.

Restaurant week holds a special place at the popular eatery, as it was Liam Duffy, Iris’ owner, who first proposed the idea to Wakefield BID earlier this year.

Mouthwatering Mexican meals this Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week.

He said: “It’s all about just showcasing what we do to people who might not generally think about coming to us, who might go to Leeds.

The first Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week is taking place, with restaurants across the city offering lunch and dinner deals from just �5.

“I think it’s good for people to come and try us and see everything that’s on offer.”

Start your meal with Iris’ infamous smoked haddock scotch egg, served with seafood ketchup and watercress, or try the bluebird baked sourdough with whipped goats cheese, roasted heritage beetroots and sticky walnuts.

For the main course, take your pick from three options. Ask for the potato gnocchi with courgette, basil and black olive, or take the seafood route and order the fish of the day with crushed potatoes and hollandaise sauce.

Give something new a try at Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week.

If neither of those command your attention, give the braise ox tail a go, and enjoy caramelised onion and potato pie, smoked mash and seasonal greens alongside.

Top it all off with a handmade ring doughnut served with vanilla ice cream and fresh cherries.

Alternatively, treat yourself to Iris’ take on millionaire shortbread, served with freshly melted chocolate.

To view the full restaurant week menu, click here.

Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week has been organised by Wakefield BID and runs from Saturday, September 1 to Friday, September 7 2018.