Dine out this week and help back your city

Restaurant week has arrived, and with it the chance to try the culinary skills of the chefs plying their trade in our city.

The highly anticipated week has been organised by Wakefield BID runs from today, Saturday, September 1 to Friday, September 7, and will feature special lunchtime deals at restaurants across the city centre.

Jenny Thompson, director of Qubana and Robatary, said: “To say we are passionate about food and Wakefield is an understatement, which is why we’re fully behind Restaurant Week.

“It’s time someone started to shout loudly about what Wakefield has to offer. Perhaps there’s a dish you’ve been meaning to try, or someone you want to treat to something special? With deals from just £5, there’s no excuse not to try something new.

Elizabeth Murphy, manager of Wakefield BID, urged people to give the city a chance.

She said: “You can go into any town or city and find the same restaurants serving the same food. This is your chance to try something different.”

British brasserie Iris, on the Bull Ring, is offering a two- and three-course dinner menu which features options such as braise ox tail with smoked mash, caramelized onion and potato pie, while Catalonian-style restaurant Qubana, which is located on Wood Street, will offer vegetarian and meat lunchtime tasting platters for just £5.

For contemporary Thai cuisine, look no further than Cross Square’s Têt, whose special offers include tom yum mushrooms and grilled pork marinated in soy sauce.

Debenhams Restaurant in Trinity Walk are also taking part in restaurant week - simply wish the staff a “happy restaurant week” for 20 percent off your bill.

Greek themed Delphi, Yorkshire restaurant The Grill Pit, Mexican Casa Loca and Pacific themed Robatary are also taking part in the week.

The Express is backing Wakefield BID to improve the city centre.