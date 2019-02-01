Diners cleared from restaurant after 'incident' which led to man's arrest

Diners were forced to leave a Wakefield restaurant as police turned up to investigate an 'incident'.

Officers turned up at Estabulo on Burgage Square on Thursday evening and cleared the premises.

One diner told the Express: "We had finished and paid and were just leaving when the waiters started going round and telling everyone else that they had to leave quickly because it was a crime scene.

"Everyone was hurried out of the door. We didn’t see anything going on at all, but one of the police women had been in the restaurant for a good half hour before everyone was asked to leave."

The police confirmed that they had been called to an 'incident' and that a man in his 20s had been arrested, but no further details were provided.

A police officer was still at the premises this morning.

The Express has tried to contact the restaurant.