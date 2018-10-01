Disney on Ice returns to West Yorkshire

Audiences are being invited to relive the magic and memories of their favourite animated films when Disney on Ice skates into Leeds next year.

Featuring more than 50 Disney characters, this production includes the box office smash hits ‘Finding Dory’ and ‘Frozen’.

The production will be skating into Leeds at the First Direct Arena from March 27-31.

Producer Nicole Feld said: “What I like best about Disney On Ice is that we are privileged to bring classic and modern Disney and Pixar stories to hometowns around the world live on ice.

“In this production, our amazing creative team chose action-packed stories that really resonate with not only kids today, but with their parents as well.

“The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice has everything from an underwater adventure in Finding Dory to the comedic duo Timon and Pumbaa in The Lion King.

“Watch as the ice transforms into the wintry world of Frozen during Elsa’s emotionally powerful performance of “Let It Go.” Plus, learn the Mouse Bounce dance during the Fit to Dance pre-show. Make unforgettable memories as you explore The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice.”

Crowd interaction is a key component to the Disney On Ice experience and Director Patty Vincent focuses on immersing audiences in key segments of the production.

He said: “We’ve created a beautiful moment where an audience member gets to release a lantern with Rapunzel and Flynn at the beginning of “I See the Light.

“It’s breathtaking to watch.”

For tickets, visit http://www.firstdirectarena.com. They go on sale October 12.