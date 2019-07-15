Disruption expected as Extinction Rebellion plan five days of demonstrations this week

Five days of disruption are expected as Extinction Rebellion are planning protests for every day this week.

The environmental campaigners will be descending on Leeds city centre today (Monday) as part of their national 'summer uprising', and will continue their demonstrations each day until Friday.

West Yorkshire Police have urged banks and businesses around City Square to be aware of the potential disruption as the group pitch up at the site at around 10am this morning.

It's thought banks and financial sector businesses and offices may be particularly targeted.

The group may use tactics such as swarming, occupying premises, lock-ons and glue-ons, and blocking roads, with motorists also warned to be wary.

It's understood Leeds is a major target for Extinction Rebellion as it is the fastest growing financial district outside of London.

Chief Inspector Richard Padwell said: "As you may be aware, environmental protest group Extinction Rebellion is planning five days of protest in Leeds from Monday, July 15 to Friday, July 19 as part of a national campaign that will see similar protests in Glasgow, Cardiff, Bristol and London.

"We will be doing everything we can to minimise disruption but we appreciate that it only requires a relatively small number of motivated protestors to cause issues in the city centre.

"Given the nature of previous protests by this group, we do not anticipate any disorder beyond non-violent action and civil disobedience, so there should be no cause for anyone to be concerned for their safety.

"The organisers are engaging with us and we will aim to maintain dialogue throughout the week.

"We have already met with local business representatives this week and will be working to keep people informed and updated around any protest activity, associated disruption and our policing approach.

"We will be holding regular briefings throughout the week, as necessary, and messages and updates will be circulated via the BACIL network and Leeds BID. The Leeds City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team Twitter account @WYP_LeedsCity will also carry updates.

"We hope that by working together with our partners and the community, continuously reviewing the policing response in line with the type and level of activity on the ground, and keeping people informed, we can effectively manage people’s right to lawful protest while minimising any negative impact on the city centre."