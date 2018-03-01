District attractions closed due to the snow

The freezing temperatures as forced several of the district’s attractions to close today.

With socres of schools closed, The National Coal Mining Museum has followed suit, as has The Hepworth Gallery in Wakefield.

Wakefield Cathedral has also shut for the second day, while Pontefract Castle has also succumbed.

Sandal Castle remains open, but sledgers are being urged to take care around the site with stones hidden under a blanket of snow.

Wakefield Council says all branches of libraries have opened, but will face closing earlier this afternoon.

Castleford outdoor market and Wakefield open market are closed, while the indoor market is still open.

Bin collections are continuing, but may be severely delayed although people are being urged to put their bins out as normal.

Like the schools, Wakefield Adult Education will not be running scheduled courses at any centres for the rest of the week. This includes classes due to run at Manygates, Chesneys and Five Towns centres.