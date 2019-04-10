Don’t Tell the Bride is looking for engaged couples – here’s how to apply

For many brides-to-be, the process of planning a wedding is an exciting one that they want to revel in.

But if you’re getting married and would like to pass the stress of organising on to someone else, TV channel E4 is offering £13,000 to fund your special day – providing you hand over the reins to your groom.

Do you fancy appearing on the show?

Planning the perfect wedding

E4 us on the hunt for trusting couples to take part in this year’s new series of the hit reality show, Don’t Tell the Bride.

The programme follows couples in the run-up to their big day, including dress fittings, picking out a venue, the stag and hen dos, and – of course – the wedding itself.

However, in an entertaining twist, the entire thing must be solely organised by the bride’s husband-to-be.

During the process, the bride is not allowed to have contact with the groom and he is responsible for planning every detail of the occasion with a budget of £13,000.

If you trust your partner enough to create your dream wedding day and fancy putting him to the test, you could take part in this year’s series.

How to apply

For a chance to star in the 2019 series, applicants need to fill out an online form. This includes a short questionnaire about you and your partner, accompanied by a photo.

Alternatively, couples can submit a video, explaining a bit about themselves, to give producers an insight into their lives and personalities.

Applications can be made here.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, The Scotsman