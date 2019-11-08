Doncaster Road remains closed due to flooding
A major Wakefield road remains closed today due to flooding.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 10:56 am
The A638 Doncaster Road, between Ackworth and Upton was closed yesterday due to weather conditions along with other roads.
All other roads are now reopened but that stretch of Doncaster Road remains closed amd Wakefield Council said they were unsure when it will be fully reopened.
A council spokesman urged drivers to exercise caution as there is still surface water on some roads.