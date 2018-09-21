Drink, drugs and speeding cars being tackled by campaign group

A new campaign to tackle anti-social behaviour in Normanton is being backed by hundreds of people.

Fiona Marchant, 53, created a Facebook group last month after complaints about antisocial behaviour in the town, including excessive drinking, drug taking, speeding cars and public urination.

Her online group, Taking Control of Our Town, received 412 likes in just four days.

Mrs Marchant said: “People were saying we need a vigilante group, well that’s exactly what we don’t need.

“We want to get the message out that if people don’t report it, nothing is going to be done. We need to start making a dent in all of this and make the police and council aware.

“If we all work together, the people and the council and the police, hopefully we can get something done.

“I think we’re a very, very passionate community that loves their town. It might only be a very little town but we love it.”

The group are calling for an increased police presence in the town centre and the installation of security measures, including CCTV cameras.

Coun David Dagger said: “We’ve had real problems with some anti-social behaviour in the town centre. It has been a real problem for a few weeks now, it’s stopped people going to town, it’s affected the local businesses up there.”

Earlier this month, Mrs Marchant spoke at a meeting of Normanton Town Council, where she shared some of the group’s concerns.

She praised the response of the police and council, who she said had been quick to provide support.

She said: “They’ve answered all the questions that we’ve asked. They were very helpful and quite positive.”

Inspector Martin Moizer of the Wakefield District East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Officers are well aware of residents’ concerns regarding anti-social behaviour in Normanton Town Centre and have been carrying out a significant amount of work to address issues there.

“Officers have increased patrols and made a number of arrests over the past few weeks regarding damage to properties and related anti-social behaviour offences.”