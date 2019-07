A motorist had to be cut free from their car after colliding with a lorry this afternoon.

The car crashed with the HGV on Intake Lane in Woolley shorrtly after 3pm.

Crews from Ossett, Wakefield and Cleckheaton attended, along with a technical rescue unit.

The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance, along with an infant, although there was no suggestion at this point that the youngster was injured.