Driver in critical condition after fatal three-vehicle crash in Wakefield

A 27-year-old man remains in a critical condition after a fatal crash in Kirkhamgate.

A silver Volkswagen Golf was travelling towards Batley through the village at 9.15pm on Sunday night when it collided with a second Golf, which was parked at the side of the road.

The force of the collision caused the first car to cross over to the opposite side of the road and collide with an oncoming Massey Ferguson tractor, before hitting a wall.

The front seat passenger of the VW Golf suffered fatal injuries in the collision. The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and is currently in a critical condition in hospital.

The passenger has not yet been identified and a postmortem investigation has opened.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Batley Road was closed as officers dealt with the scene.

West Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone with information to get in contact with officers.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the vehicles involved driving in the area prior to the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1914 of 09/09.