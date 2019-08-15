Driver in miraculous escape as car crashes off the M62 at Pontefract

A car driver had a miraculous escape after a crash off the M62 at Pontefract.

PC Martin Willis of the West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit - known as Motorway Martin - posted the horrifying images on Twitter.

PC Martin Willis of the West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit posted these pictures on Twitter

He said: "This vehicle has left the motorway, gone up an embankment and collided with several quite substantial trees. Incredibly the driver has escaped being killed or seriously injured."

The crash happened in the early hours of yesterday morning. PC Willis posted the images at 1.10am.

The road policing unit is responsible for the policing of the road network throughout the Force, an area of 2029 km2 with a population of approximately 2,108,000 people.

Within this area there are roads of all types including one of the busiest motorway networks in Europe.

PC Martin Willis of the West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit posted these pictures on Twitter

This network includes the M62 Trans-Pennine motorway; the highest and the most congested in the country.

As well as the M62 the unit also cover the M1, M621, M606, A1 and A1(M); a total distance of over 213 carriageway miles in some of the most challenging of environments.

Safer Roads Officers are part of a larger team of officers and operate from two strategically placed bases to cover the Force area; including the motorway network and to maximize the use of the resources available at any one time.

This co-location helps to facilitate effective relationships with local NPT and Response Commanders to jointly tackle local issues.