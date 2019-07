A motorist has suffered serious injuries following a crash this morning.

Police received a report at 11:28am today, July 19, of a serious road traffic collision on Chevet Lane at the junction with Haw Park Lane, north of Notton.

The road is currently closed at the junction and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

It comes just two days after police reported a car overturning on to its roof on Chevet Lane.

On this occasion both the driver and passenger escaped serious injury.