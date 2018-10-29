Driver seriously injured after car hits tree

A man was left seriously injured after his car hit a tree at the weekend.

Roads Policing Officers would like to speak to anyone who has information or dashcam footage of the incident which took place at about 1.20pm on Sunday on the A628 Hemsworth Bypass.

It took place after a SAAB 93 car was in collision with a tree after performing an overtaking manoeuvre while heading towards Brierley

The driver, a 41-year-old man, received serious but not life threatening injuries and was treated in hospital.

Anyone who saw the SAAB just prior to the collision or has footage is asked to contact PC 4231 Pearson at West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit on 101.