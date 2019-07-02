Driver with 'life-threatening' injuries after van collision

The driver of a car which collided with a van in Woolley remains in a serious condition, police have said.

The light-blue Skoda Fabia was involved in the crash with an Iveco box van at the crossroads of Woolley Edge Lane, Haigh Lane and Intake Lane shortly after 3pm yesterday.

The driver of the Fabia was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others suffered minor injuries. An infant was also thought to have been involved.

Crews from Ossett, Wakefield and Cleckheaton attended, along with a technical rescue unit.

Officers have already spoken to a number of witnesses but have asked that anyone who witnessed the collision itself or manner of driving of either vehicle involved immediately prior to the collision contacts police.

Information can be passed to police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or by calling 101, quoting log number 1141 of 01/07.