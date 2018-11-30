Drivers asked to avoid Wakefield road as traffic begins to clear

Heavy traffic around Wakefield is beginning to clear after a broken down HGV was removed from the A638.

Delays of up to half an hour were reported after a lorry broke down on Doncaster Road, at the junction with Wakefield Eastern Relief Road, earlier this afternoon.

More than two miles of traffic were reported.

READ MORE: Broken down lorry causing traffic chaos in Wakefield this afternoon

Wakefield Council said that the broken down HGV had been removed from the scene, and that traffic was beginning to move.

It is expected to take some time for the traffic to clear, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area wherever possible.