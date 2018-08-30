Drug offender from Pontefract ordered to pay back £39,000

A 62-year-old woman from Pontefract convicted of a drug offence has been ordered to pay £39,038 following a confiscation order made at court.

Margaret Bedford of Cromwell Crescent was given three months to pay the money or face a default sentence of eight months.

It follows a case at Leeds Magistrates’ Court in December 2017, in which she pleaded guilty to production of cannabis and received a six-month suspended sentence.

Detective Sergeant Richard Ord of the Wakefield District Proceeds of Crime Team said: “We will not accept those within our communities who are happy to exploit others for their own benefit, living a life of luxury on the back of criminal activity. It is only right that these proceeds of crime are taken away.

“Those around her will have seen her leading a life beyond her means and now they can see that a significant amount of money is being paid back.

“The hearing is the culmination of a detailed investigation by the team.

