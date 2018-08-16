A Level results: Wakefield students celebrate this year’s results

The wait is finally over for students at schools and colleges around the Wakefield district as they picked up their A Levels results this morning.

With record breaking results, celebrations are bound to be taking place today.

Here’s the news we’ve recieved so far, but keep checking as we’ll be updating with news from schools and colleges as we get it.

Wakefield Girls’ High School enjoys A Level success

St Wilfrid’s receive ‘exceptional’ A Level results

PICTURES: A Level results at Wakefield College

Minsthorpe Community College earns ‘record-breaking’ A Level results

Outwood Grange Academy celebrates A Level results

Top A Level results for Queen Elizabeth Grammar School students

Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People has sent her congratulations to all students.

​Coun Margaret Isherwood said: “Congratulations to all the students who are receiving their A Level results today.

“I hope everyone has achieved the results they need to support them in their future plans.

“For anyone who did not do as well as they had hoped, please contact your school or college who will be able to provide advice and talk through the many opportunities that are available.

“Wishing all the students the very best for the future.”