Castleford Academy achieves “fantastic” GCSE results

Castleford Academy has congratulated students on a “fantastic” set of GCSE results.

In total, 27 percent of students achieved three or more GCSE’s at grade 7 or above.

English saw a pass rate of 77 percent, with 61 percent of students earning a grade 5 or higher. In Maths, 73 percent of students achieved a grade 4 or higher.

More than 70 percent of students earned a grade 4 or above in the new science trilogy, which is equivalent to two GCSEs.

Headteacher George Panayiotou said:“We are very proud of their achievements. Every year the students’ work ethic and determination to succeed increases which has led to such outstanding results.

“The progress this year made by the students is exceptional. The achievement is even more special as nationally assessment becomes more challenging.

“I must also take this opportunity to thank staff for their continued hard work.”