GCSE results at Outwood Academy Freeston

Outwood Academy Freeston are celebrating their highest results for attainment in GCSE results.

Despite a year of turmoil, the academy have produced an impressive set of results.

Eight pupils earned the top grade, a grade 9, in Art and Year 11 pupil Louis Skerrett achieved an amazing seven GCSEs at grade 9.

He said: “I worked really hard and did everything I could.”

Principal Rachel Smith said: “I am so proud of staff and students who have worked tremendously hard this year. I’m confident that under Outwood Grange Academies Trust our results will improve at a rapid pace.”